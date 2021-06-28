We haven’t been this excited since the premiere of Roadies. Just a year and a half after releasing her most recent album, Manic, Halsey has announced the next era of her discography. Glitter eye shadow for everyone! Days after astute social-media users posted that numerous billboards have been plastered in major cities cryptically announcing a new album, Halsey confirmed today that If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is its official title. A ten-second teaser signifies that Halsey’s sonic direction will be punk-rock as opposed to her previous pop earworms, which makes sense, given that spooky cuties Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross served as producers. This fourth album also comes at a new and fulfilling time in Halsey’s personal life: She’s pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, which comes after suffering several miscarriages due to endometriosis. Now give us the release date (for both babies!), woman!
It’s the Dawn of Halsey’s Punk Era With New Album Announcement
It’s go time. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudX