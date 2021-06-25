Stream Tyler, The Creator’s New Album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator released his new album at midnight Thursday night/Friday morning. Two singles from CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST have already been released: “Lumberjack,”a braggadocious bop, and “Wus Ya Name,” a flirtier affair. Both singles came with music video directed by Tyler under the Wolf Haley moniker. A third track had a more oblique release. Billboards popped up in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver with a phone number and a message from Tyler: “Call Me If You Get Lost.” Calling the number would go to a voicemail with the song “Momma Talk.”

Call Me If You Get Lost features performances from DJ Drama, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla &ign, Lil Wayne, Teezo Touchdown, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Dana Hues, DAISY WORLD, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell Williams. It’s his first album since 2019’s Igor, which Vulture’s Craig Jenkins called “so pretty, confident, and considered,” and won the artist a Best Rap Album Grammy (to his chagrin).