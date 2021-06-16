H.E.R. Has a Plan to Achieve Her EGOT

Photo: ABC/ABC via Getty Images

R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R. became more than a Grammy darling in April when she nabbed a surprise Best Original Song Oscar win for “Fight for You,” from Judas and the Black Messiah. That puts her halfway toward the rare title of EGOT — and, as the musician told Variety in a new interview, she may be close to her Emmy and Tony as well. For one, H.E.R., the stage name of Gabi Wilson, is working on what Variety called “an unspecified Broadway score,” which could knock out that Tony. And after acting as a child, H.E.R. said she also hopes to get back in front of the camera. “I definitely want to do a lot more voice-overs, and comedy, but also some serious roles,” she said, certainly leaving the door open for an Emmy-winning television role. Responding directly to her EGOT buzz, the 23-year-old (yes!) added, “I ain’t gonna put a deadline on it. Maybe before I’m 30. I’ve got seven years.”