The Scott Rudin-less Music Man Has an Opening Date on Broadway

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HJ

Tickets for the Broadway revival of The Music Man go on sale at 10 a.m. ET today. The Broadway show that was delayed twice — once by COVID, once by Scott Rudin — finally has its previews and opening night booked. A press release obtained by Vulture says that preview performances will begin at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20, 2021. Opening night will be February 10, 2022. Hugh Jackman is starring as Professor Harry Hill, and Sutton Foster will play Marian Paroo.

Kate Horton will executive produce, running day-to-day operations under new duumvirate, Barry Diller and David Geffen. Diller and Geffen produced the revival of West Side Story with Rudin, and were working with Rudin on Music Man, until he announced that he was stepping away from all his Broadway productions.

In April, multiple outlets published pieces enumerating Rudin’s alleged workplace harassment and bullying. Moulin Rouge! star Karen Olivo left the show in support of those coming forward, saying, “The silence about Scott Rudin? Unacceptable.” After Rudin left Broadway, Foster and Jackman both made statements of support for Rudin’s accusers. Jackman wrote, “It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth. This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway, and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce.”