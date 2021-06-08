It’s been almost two years since Netflix renewed Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin’s breakout sketch-comedy series and political-meme machine I Think You Should Leave, but thankfully, the long wait for the next batch of episodes is almost over. The streaming network announced today that season two is set to premiere on Tuesday, July 6, and to mark the occasion, they also released a clip featuring Robinson, Sam Richardson, and Phredley Brown singing a beautiful medley honoring some of season one’s greatest hits, including “Friday Night,” “Baby of the Year,” and “Moon River Rock.” No more information about the new season has been released just yet, but hey, it’s only four weeks away. As a TC Tuggers ad would say, we just have one question now: Are you ready for this?!
Very Good News Alert: I Think You Should Leave Returns for Season Two on July 6
Thank God! Photo: YouTube