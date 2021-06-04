Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson only appeared in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse via a post-credit tip-of-the-hat, but, given his normal reaction to having one measly Spider-Man in his town, you can only imagine how he’d react to an ever-expanding, multi-universal cluster of Spider-People. And then to find out Issa Rae is the latest superhero to be web-slinging across New York? Just spittle and cigar ash all over the newspaper office. Wrists sprained due to all the emphatic desk-pounding.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Insecure star reportedly joins Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel as the voice of Spider-Woman Jessica Drew, alongside returning stars Shameik Moore, who plays Miles Morales, and Hailee Steinfeld, as Spider-Gwen.

Variety reports Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson will direct the film from a script by Lord, Miller, and David Callaham, the screenwriter behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wonder Woman 1984, and Mortal Kombat. The sequel is set to debut in theaters on October 7, 2022; not to get Jonah’s hopes up, but that gives us plenty of time for even more Spider-People to grace his paper’s illustrious pages.