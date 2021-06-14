Jack Black Is Ice Cube’s Wanna-Be Stepdad In Sony’s Oh Hell No

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Looks like some of us care more about our moms’ happiness than others. Then again, it’s easy to thrill at the idea of Jack Black as a stepdad when it’s not our elderly mothers he’s set his sights on. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor is currently in talks to star across from Ice Cube in director Kitao Sakurai’s upcoming comedy, the title of which presumably captures the Ride Alone 3 actor’s immediate reaction to finding out Jack Black has fallen in love with his mom: Oh Hell No.

Per THR, the Sony film, currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 1, 2022, follows the relationship of Sherman (Black) and Will (Cube) after the former falls head over heels for Will’s mother. Helmed by the Bad Trip director, Oh Hell No is reportedly based on a script from Old School screenwriter Scot Armstrong, Girls Trip’s Tracy Oliver, She-Hulk’s Jessica Gao, and Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse’s Rodney Rothman. There isn’t any information available about the plot of the film as of yet, but there’s also no information leading us to believe it’s only 20 minutes long, suggesting our main characters do the audience a huge favor and both act like complete babies about the whole thing.