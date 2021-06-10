Jameela Jamil Will Be She-Hulk’s Evil Girl Boss

Jameela Jamil. Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+ has cast its sexy giraffe villain. Per Variety, Jameela Jamil will join the show in a “major role” as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with limitless strength. (No reference to the moon or the Shakespeare character, since you other kinds of nerds may be curious.) The series stars Tatiana Maslany as lawyer Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his superpower after getting a blood transfusion. Unlike her enraged relative, She-Hulk maintains most of her personality and intelligence even when she’s hulking out. The series also stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tim Roth, with Mark Ruffalo reprising his Hulk role. Jamil is best known for playing the name-dropping socialite and not-not-villain Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s The Good Place. She also currently serves as a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary. The evil girl boss the MCU needed is coming soon.