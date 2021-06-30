Jamie Spears Claims He’s Not the One Setting Restrictions on Britney’s Life

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Widely agreed-upon villain of the moment Jamie Spears has responded to his daughter Britney Spears’s tragic, harrowing testimony by filing legal documents basically saying none of it (at least, not from the past couple of years) is his fault. After Britney gave a testimony on June 23 which outlined some shocking restrictions of her conservatorship — which include keeping an IUD implanted against her will and not allowing her to get married — TMZ reports that Jamie claims he has not had any involvement in these decisions over the past two years, and that “he has been cut off from communicating with her.” Instead, Jamie suggests that Britney’s lawyer Sam Ingham and the conservator that he appointed, Jodi Montgomery, are the ones who have prevented Britney from making her own medical decisions, even though the court never actually concluded that Britney was unfit to do so. Jamie’s documents encourage “the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims” from her June 23 testimony.