Jamie Spears Will Stay on Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jamie Spears will remain a party in Britney Spears’ conservatorship. Judge Brenda Penny declined to remove Jamie from the conservatorship in documents filed today. Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, filed the request to have him removed in November of 2020, saying that she was “afraid of her father” (per Variety). At the time, Judge Penny refused the request to remove Jamie, but did approve a co-conservator in the form of Bessemer Trust. The documents filed today officially approved Bessamer Trust as a co-conservator, and reiterated Penny’s decision not to remove Jamie despite Britney’s testimony. The removal of Jamie Spears was denied “without prejudice,” according to the court documents, which means Ingham can legally make the same request again.

In her hearing, which was broadcast online, Spears said she believed her conservatorship was abusive, that it restricted her ability to marry or have more children, and that she was put on Lithium which left her impaired. Jamie Spears filed documents on Tuesday June 29 asking Judge Penny to investigate these claims, which he says he knew nothing about. Britney said her father was not only behind her suffering, he got enjoyment from it.