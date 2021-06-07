Michelle Zauner’s Memoir Crying in H Mart to Get Movie Adaptation

Photo: Greg Chow/Shutterstock

We’re all going to be crying in the movies now that Michelle Zauner’s memoir, Crying in H Mart, is becoming a film. MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired the rights to adapt her New York Times best-selling memoir. Zauner, professionally known as Japanese Breakfast, will provide the soundtrack, with Stacey Sher and Jason Kim producing. “It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim, and Orion Pictures,” says Zauner in a statement. The title of the memoir was taken from a viral 2018 New Yorker essay Zauner penned, exploring the loss of her mother to terminal cancer and connection to her Korean culture. The book follows her years growing up as a rare Asian American at her school in Oregon, time spent with her grandmother in Seoul, and her career as an indie artist. Her third album, Jubilee, arrived June 4, including singles “Be Sweet,” “Kokomo, IN,” and “Tactics.” Soon, have your Japanese Breakfast any way you like it: music, literature, or film.