Uh-oh, There’s Drama in the Supernatural Fandom Again

Like Sam and Dean Winchester, demons, or … pretty much everyone else on Supernatural, the long-running CW show refuses to die. On Thursday, Jensen Ackles announced that he and his wife, Danneel, will be producing a prequel series about the Winchester brothers’ mother and father, with Ackles’s Dean serving as the narrator of his parents’ love story. The news comes just six months after Supernatural wrapped up its 15-year run with a finale that included vampires, a (maybe kinda finally confirmed) gay angel, Jared Padalecki in old-age makeup, and Heaven for cars.

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

But if fans were expecting Padalecki’s Sam Winchester to make an appearance, they might be disappointed. The actor quote-tweeted his fictional brother’s announcement with a pretty salty reaction to the news, which he claims to have found out about on Twitter. He later confirmed that he wasn’t joking, adding, “I’m gutted.” That, of course, sent Supernatural Twitter into a tailspin, as the apparent real-life friendship between the onscreen brothers was a major draw of the show. Half the replies to Padalecki’s tweet are from fans expressing outrage on his behalf, while the other half are from fans expressing outrage that he decided to air out his hurt and frustration in a tweet instead of taking it to Ackles personally. Just another day on fandom Twitter.

Padalecki seems to have cooled off after a good night’s sleep, tweeting this morning, “Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened.” He’s got his own CW show, Walker (a reboot of — what else? — Walker, Texas Ranger), to worry about.