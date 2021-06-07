Jay-Z and Meek Mill Make a Grandfather’s Dream Come True

Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

If your grandfather received a Bentley for his birthday, he would explode into a giant pile of individually-wrapped butterscotch LifeSavers and those little soft towels you use to clean your eyeglasses. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t your normal grandfather, but he was still agog to discover Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin had purchased him a Bentley worth $80 million to celebrate his 80th birthday on Saturday, June 5. “How the fudge did you get it?,” he gasps in a video of the surprise posted by Mill, and that’s even before he receives the giant handmade birthday card that came with his new ride. Now, that’s the real gift.

Of course, Jay, Meek, and Rubin didn’t just chip in for his $80 million present because they happened to pull Robert Kraft’s name out of a solid gold hat for Rich People’s Secret Santa. No, if you recall, back in 2019, Kraft and the trio launched the criminal justice reform organization, REFORM Alliance, along with Brooklyn Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai, Robert F. Smith, Michael Novogratz, and Laura Arnold. Of course, it’s hard to see a price tag that high and not think about everything else that could have been purchased with so much money. For example, 80 Bentleys worth $1 million each.