Jeff Daniels Will Kill It on Broadway Once Again

Photo: Julieta Cervantes

And now, we’re going to pester the agents of Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick until we get The Producers back together again. Jeff Daniels has become the latest A-lister to return to Broadway after the coronavirus pandemic, with the actor set to reprise his role in To Kill a Mockingbird in the fall. The New York Times reports that Daniels and his original co-star Celia Keenan-Bolger, who portray Atticus Finch and Scout Finch, respectively, will resume performances on October 5, 2021 and remain in their roles until January 2, 2022. The Times also notes that Scott Rudin, who produced Mockingbird’s initial Broadway run, will not be involved with this production, which comes after several exposés were published about his alleged abusive and bullying behavior. In April, Rudin said he was “stepping back” from his extensive work in the Broadway League, in order “to work on my issues.” With his theatrical reprise, Daniels now joins Bruce Spingsteen as two of America’s Dads who have returned to their defining Broadway shows after the pandemic shuttered the industry for more than a year. Again, not to mention Lane and Broderick, but …