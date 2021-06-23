last night on late night

Jimmy Kimmel Wants You to Think of the Poor Trump Impersonators on Cameo

It’s tough all over, but Jimmy Kimmel wants you to remember some folks you may have forgotten: the poor Trump impersonators on Cameo. As Trump continues to slide in obscurity (hopefully), these impersonators are losing relevance. They’ve invested money in sets, makeup, and in one guy’s case a whole-ass puppet. Kimmel paid all of them to do a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! but those dollars will only go so far. And Full Frontal shared a poll that put FL Governor Ron DeSantis actually ahead of Trump in the blessedly far-off 2024 race. Maybe these guys can pivot to a more aw shucks-style racism.

