Jimmy Kimmel Wants You to Think of the Poor Trump Impersonators on Cameo

It’s tough all over, but Jimmy Kimmel wants you to remember some folks you may have forgotten: the poor Trump impersonators on Cameo. As Trump continues to slide in obscurity (hopefully), these impersonators are losing relevance. They’ve invested money in sets, makeup, and in one guy’s case a whole-ass puppet. Kimmel paid all of them to do a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! but those dollars will only go so far. And Full Frontal shared a poll that put FL Governor Ron DeSantis actually ahead of Trump in the blessedly far-off 2024 race. Maybe these guys can pivot to a more aw shucks-style racism.

