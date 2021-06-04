John Mayer Is Toto-ly In Love In New ‘Last Train Home’ Video

As promised, the new single from John Mayer’s upcoming eighth studio album, Sob Rock, is ‘80s enough to make Bryan Adams take that first real six-string back to the five-and-dime. Featuring Maren Morris, “Last Train Home” arrives with an equally ‘80s music video, starring a bemused lady photographer, a pink electric guitar, and, of course, leather jackets galore.

If “Last Train Home” sounds an awful lot like Toto’s “Rosanna” (or Toto’s “Stop Loving You” or Toto’s “I’ll Be Over You”), well, there’s a very good reason for that. In addition to Morris, Mayer is joined on the track by Toto percussionist Lenny Castro, and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes, who played for Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, and Michael Jackson, before later touring with (you guessed it) Toto from 2003 to 2008.

On Thursday evening, Mayer also released the full track list for Sob Rock, which is set to drop on July 16, and from the looks of it, it’s definitely going to make the summer seem to last forever, hopefully in a good way:

Last Train Home

Shouldn’t Matter but It Does

New Light

Why You No Love Me

Wild Blue

Shot in the Dark

I Guess I Just Feel Like

Til the Right One Comes

Carry Me Away

All I Want Is to Be With You