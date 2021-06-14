Kelly Clarkson Takes Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ for a Spin

Among her myriad influences, Olivia Rodrigo has clearly taken a few notes from Kelly Clarkson — just listen to “good 4 u” and “Since U Been Gone” back-to-back. So Miss Independent herself returned the favor on June 14’s Kelly Clarkson Show, covering Rodrigo’s smash hit “drivers license” for Kellyoke. Clarkson’s heftier vocals lend a bit more drama to the song, the perfect canvas for those signature huge Kelly notes. And even though she’s had her driver’s license for decades, Clarkson sings the breakup ballad like she means it. (Not to mention, she has reason to.) Next stop: a duet between these two breakup-anthem queens?