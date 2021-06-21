Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, True’s Parents, Break Up Again

True’s parents, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Photo: Shutterstock, Getty Images

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is over, but Kris Jenner’s work is never done. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly broken up, “Page Six” reports, following a weekend of debauchery for the father of two. A friend of the former couple revealed the reality star and basketball player broke up “a few weeks ago” and that there is “no drama” between the two of them. “Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting,” the source claims. The breakup news very conveniently arrives after reports that Thompson, 30, was seen entering a room with three women at a Bel Air party on Friday, emerging half an hour later looking “disheveled.” (Following the news on Monday, Thompson tweeted several “cap” emoji, denying the claims.)

On Sunday, YouTuber Tana Mongeau tweeted that Thompson was “one of the first attendees” at her birthday party on Saturday. “Like babe where’s True,” she added. Khloé Kardashian, 36, liked a tweet calling Mongeau “attention-seeking,” inadvertently drawing more attention to the situation. The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter True, originally split in February 2019 after Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods was accused of hooking up with Thompson.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” Khloé said during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. “I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn.” Thompson and Kardashian got back together in July 2020. Then, this past spring, Thompson denied claims that he cheated with model Sydney Chase in January. Meanwhile, Khloé talked about IVF and her desire to have a second child in interviews. Hopefully separation gives them both exactly what they need.