Kim Kardashian Sobs Over Third Divorce on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian soon-to-be-formerly-hyphen-West opened up to her sisters about her impending divorce from Kanye West in Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In Kim fashion, she takes out her issues on her sisters while on a trip to Lake Tahoe, pressuring Kourtney to marry Scott and threatening to dump cookies in a toilet because she gained 15 pounds. But as Khloé graciously notes in a talking head, she’s just going through it. In a flashback to before the trip, Kim breaks down to her sisters after a fight with Kanye. “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” she says in between sobs. “I can’t do that.” Next to her, little sis Kylie Jenner tears up, presumably familiar with the heartache of dating a rap mogul. “I feel like a fucking failure that it’s like a third fucking marriage, yeah, I feel like a fucking loser, but I can’t even think about that, like I wanna be happy,” Kim cries. If you ever need perspective, Kim, just remember there’s people that are dying.

