Blessed Congregants, John Oliver’s Fake Church Now Has Fake Health Care

If you don’t have any preexisting conditions, don’t believe in getting sick, or just think that your health care needs can be managed with a tiny first-aid kit, might you be interested in learning more about Our Lady of Perpetual Health? It’s not a scam, we swear. On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver and Rachel Dratch revived their televangelist couple to show how easy it is to create a health care sharing ministry, especially if you live in Florida and are fine with paying $1.99 for a set of three Band-Aids as your primary form of non-insurance. “The whole thing was scarily easy to do,” Oliver explained about his faith-based JohnnyCare, which is up and fully operational for your contributions. Added Dratch, “We know that in life sometimes accidents happen. But if they happen more than three times, it stops being our problem. That gives you freedom from insurance, and us freedom from responsibility.” You have no deductibles, no contracts, no claims. Just send them some money and get close to nothing in return.

Related