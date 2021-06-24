Lena Dunham Penning, Producing Polly Pocket Picture

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Once again returning to the world of tiny furniture, Lena Dunham will write and direct a movie based on Polly Pocket. Dunham’s production company, Good Thing Going, will produce the film alongside MGM and Mattel. Emily in Paris herself, Lily Collins, is onboard to portray the miniature doll (whose rubber dresses would tear within five minutes of removing them from their packaging, so you’d try to repair them with superglue and inevitably get your fingers stuck together — it’s unclear whether Dunham’s script will address this important issue).

The classic ’90s toy, which began as tiny dolls that came in their own tiny clamshell cases and were eventually redesigned into the larger “fashion dolls” with the aforementioned terrible dresses, has been adapted before. Three direct-to-DVD films were made in the early 2000s, and in 2018, an animated TV series premiered on Universal Kids before moving to Netflix. Dunham’s movie will be the first live-action Polly Pocket adaptation. The plot details are thin, but Deadline reports that it will be about “a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.” Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan would like a word …