Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Liam Payne is going solo once again. The former One Direction member announced that he broke off his engagement to model Maya Henry, whom he proposed to last August. After referring to Henry as his “partner at the time” on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast (where he also spoke about his NFT projects and writing a movie inspired by attending Alcoholics Anonymous with Russell Brand), Payne confirmed to Bartlett that he is “indeed” single. “I feel like, more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself for that I keep on hurting people,” he said. “That annoys me. I’ve just been not been very good at relationships.” Without naming Henry — an American model whom he confirmed he was dating in September 2019, after over a year of rumors about their relationship — Payne added, “I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else,” he said. “I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. And I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen.” Payne said of Henry, “I hope she’s happy.”

Along with getting engaged to Henry, Payne spent the previous year making YouTube videos, partnering with clothing brand Hugo Boss, and releasing music with Alesso and Dixie D’Amelio. We’ll be bracing ourselves for the impending breakup music — or perhaps breakup NFTs?