Lils Baby and Durk Join Forces on Album The Voice of the Heroes

Lils Baby and Durk. Photo: YouTube

Where’s my super suit? Lil Baby and Lil Durk have officially released their long-awaited collaboration The Voice of the Heroes. The Atlanta and Chicago rappers teamed up and brought along Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Rod Wave, forming a rap Avengers, if you will. The 18-track joint is Baby’s third full-length collaborative album. According to a release, NBA star James Harden was the album’s Nick Fury, “as he was [sic] played a role in the inception of the project and Lil Baby spent considerable time in Harden’s studio.” Naturally, Harden is credited as an executive producer. On Friday, a “cinematic” music video for “How It Feels,” which follows the Lils on a jewelry heist, drops, following up the album’s titular single “The Voice of the Heroes” from May 31.

Currently No. 1 on YouTube’s trending page, the video depicts Baby and Durk giving back to the community. “I’m the voice, but Baby he the hero,” Durk raps in the chorus, throwing a nod to his 2020 album The Voice. Never not releasing music, Lil Baby’s single from the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack dropped in May, featuring Kirk Franklin on a Just Blaze beat. Listen to The Voice of the Heroes by Lils Baby and Durk below.