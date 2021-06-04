Reopen CBGB After the Linda Lindas’ Late-Night Debut

We would absolutely pay a cover charge and $15 for a watered-down vodka-soda to see the Linda Lindas, who made their television debut on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The all-girl punk group, who have been generating viral buzz outside of their classrooms over the past few months, told Kimmel about the origins of their breakout hit “Racist, Sexist Boy” in addition to performing the song live, a move that seems to confirm they’re on track to become Gen Z’s version of Bikini Kill. “There’s also a lot of sexism around boys our age,” one of the girls explained. “We were really angry and we decided to write a song about it.” They also performed older track “Claudia Kishi” before, presumably, stopping for a homework break.

