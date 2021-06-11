Stream Kylie Minogue’s Cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Marry the Night’ If You Love Love

Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images

The only bipartisanship we are gonna see in our lifetime is the alliance formed between Kylie stans and Little Monsters tonight. Kylie reached across the gay aisle with her cover of “Marry the Night,” on the 10th anniversary of Born This Way. The song is part of Born This Way Reimagined, a star-studded redux of Gaga’s album with queer (and queer ally) artists covering all the hits. Minogue’s “Marry” was released on YouTube last week, along with Big Freedia’s cover of “Judas” and Orville Peck’s twangy do-over of the album’s title track. According to Entertainment Weekly, the full album is set to release June 18.

Gaga kicked off Pride 2021 in West Hollywood, where a section of Robertson Blvd. was painted with the words “Born This Way.” She greeted fans, signed whatever was at hand, and almost made up for the fact that the Chromatica Ball had to be postponed till 2022.