Whether it was the height and weight difference, the age gap, or Logan Paul’s innate tendency to piss people off, Sunday night’s exhibition match between the YouTube star and undefeated five-time world champion Floyd Mayweather was even more exasperating than you might have imagined. According to ESPN, the pair squared off for all eight rounds in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock stadium. While Paul did stay on this feet the entire length of the fight, with Mayweather failing to deliver a KO, the exhibition match, not sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission, lacked judges or a judgment of the winner, meaning the pair merely parted ways after 24 minutes.

Still, Paul took his lumps and declared his performance a moral win, if not an actual, official win. “I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said after the bout. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat.”

And, honestly, Mayweather had to agree. “He’s better than I thought he was,” the boxing champ, who had been retired since a 2017 match against UFC fighter Conor McGregor, told press. “I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy.” Added Mayweather, “I had some fun,” though a lot of viewers on social media think that fun is limited to the astronomical amount of dough the pair will both be raking in from the fight’s pay-per-view earnings. Joked the boxer, what happened in the ring Sunday should be considered “legalized bank robbery.”