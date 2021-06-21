Photo: Lorde/YouTube

Ah, “Solar Power.” Lorde’s first new song in four years was the aural equivalent of an out-of-office email on a sunny summer Friday, a flighty beach jam inspired by Cazzie David’s rich dad’s vacation house. It was a departure from the moody, profound Melodrama, and we can officially declare it’s not just a one-off single but Lorde’s whole new era. Today, Lorde announced that her third album, also titled Solar Power, will be released on August 20, finally ending our Lorde drought. She also announced that she will embark on a World Tour in February 2022, beginning in Christchurch, New Zealand, and working her way through Australia, the U.S., Canada, and Europe, before ending in Berlin on June 23.

Regarding the album, Lorde says in a statement, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.” Sounds beautiful, although as a total indoor kid, this smacks of betrayal. Best of all, Lorde shared her tracklist for the 12-track album. We’re especially ready for Track 4:

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling