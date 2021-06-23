Mark Hoppus Shares That He Has Been in Treatment for Cancer for Three Months

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Mark Hoppus, bassist and singer of blink-182 and Simple Creatures, announced on Twitter that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer for the past three months. “I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get be through this.” The statement did not specify what kind of cancer Hoppus has, or at what stage it was caught, but it did say that he will be continuing chemo for some months.

Earlier today, Hoppus posted an Instagram story, captioned “Yes hello, one cancer treatment please.” The post has since been deleted in favor of the more serious Twitter statement, but fans were already sharing messages of support on social media. Hoppus has stayed connected with fans over the years be being Fun On Twitter before the guy from Eve 6 even had an account.