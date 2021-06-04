Photo: 20th Century Fox

The captain’s not called Lucky Jack for no reason, and in 20th Century’s upcoming follow-up to 2003’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, we’re finally going to find out what those reasons are. According to Deadline, the studio is reportedly developing a Master and Commander prequel with a script from screenwriter Patrick Ness, who has penned A Monster Calls, Class, and Chaos Walking.

Directed by Peter Weir and based on author Patrick’s O’Brian’s Aubrey-Maturin series, the original Master and Commander followed the adventures of Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) and ship’s surgeon Dr. Stephen Maturin (Paul Bethany) of the HMS Surprise as they battle a French vessel on the high seas during the Napoleonic Wars.

Per Deadline, the prequel might be based on the first book in O’Brian’s series, titled Master and Commander, which finds a young Aubrey newly appointed to a ship and sailing with Maturin for the first time on the HM Sophie, battling a Spanish Naval boat in the Mediterranean. Since their adventuring would take place years prior to the events of the 2003 movie, Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany would most likely not return for the film, though, if 20th Century wants to pony up the dough for The Irishman’s CGI team, we’ll happily watch them swashbuckle in the uncanny valley any time.