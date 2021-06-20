Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out DaBaby for Tory Lanez Retweet

DaBaby has stepped in it yet again. Days after the release of “Skat,” his new collaboration with Tory Lanez, DaBaby retweeted a fan’s joke about Lanez shooting Megan the Stallion last summer. “I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the[y] shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time,” the fan’s tweet reads. DaBaby quickly claimed that the retweet was a mistake, tweeting, “Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on. I ain’t retweet nothing but ’Ball If I Want To’ promo.” Megan then addressed the situation on Twitter, though she didn’t name DaBaby directly. “Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” she wrote. “This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets.”
Instead of simply apologizing, DaBaby doubled down, telling Megan not to “let these folks get the best of you.” He also added, “stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya.” Megan replied, “My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said ‘that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit’ but now this ain’t your ‘beef’ ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya ‘business’ my g.”
DaBaby responded by downplaying his mistake and reiterating that the whole thing was none of his business. Meanwhile, Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, joined in to defend Meg, telling DaBaby, “u don’t ever gotta address her again” and calling out his backpedaling. “This matter ain’t about no public opinion or internet beef,” Fontaine added in a later tweet after DaBaby laughed him off.
Megan hasn’t responded to DaBaby’s latest tweets, likely because she’s busy celebrating her newest single ascending the charts.