Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out DaBaby for Tory Lanez Retweet

The two in simpler times. Photo: Getty Images for BET

DaBaby has stepped in it yet again. Days after the release of “Skat,” his new collaboration with Tory Lanez, DaBaby retweeted a fan’s joke about Lanez shooting Megan the Stallion last summer. “I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the[y] shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time,” the fan’s tweet reads. DaBaby quickly claimed that the retweet was a mistake, tweeting, “Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on. I ain’t retweet nothing but ’Ball If I Want To’ promo.” Megan then addressed the situation on Twitter, though she didn’t name DaBaby directly. “Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” she wrote. “This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets.”

I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time 🤣😂😅😮‍💨🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bo (@symeautomatic) June 19, 2021

Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on😂...



I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo.



I ain’t retweet that silly shit.



Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me.🤔

Type shit yall on? pic.twitter.com/L8jafqONj2 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021

Instead of simply apologizing, DaBaby doubled down, telling Megan not to “let these folks get the best of you.” He also added, “stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya.” Megan replied, “My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said ‘that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit’ but now this ain’t your ‘beef’ ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya ‘business’ my g.”

You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya.



You know like I know I ain’t no “industry” nigga , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin.



Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya.



Stay focused my g🖤💪🏾 https://t.co/EnbBvahHHX — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said “that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit” but now this ain’t your “beef” ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya “business” my g https://t.co/WeKAVD0xnu — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021

DaBaby responded by downplaying his mistake and reiterating that the whole thing was none of his business. Meanwhile, Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, joined in to defend Meg, telling DaBaby, “u don’t ever gotta address her again” and calling out his backpedaling. “This matter ain’t about no public opinion or internet beef,” Fontaine added in a later tweet after DaBaby laughed him off.

You a clown ass nigga doin doin clown ass shit then tryin to back pedal .. nigga that’s what it is .. u don’t ever gotta address her again — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) June 20, 2021

😂😂😂

“You must not know bout mee

You must not know bout meeeeeh” https://t.co/n658873yp5 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021

This matter ain’t about no public opinion or internet beef .. so a nigga let a lot of that weak shit slide . — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) June 20, 2021

YOU NIGGAS IS CORNY alotta you women is corny..ANY NIGGA THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS PUSSY ANY NIGGA THAT SIDES WITH IT ..CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A BITCH ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A FUCKIN SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) June 20, 2021

Megan hasn’t responded to DaBaby’s latest tweets, likely because she’s busy celebrating her newest single ascending the charts.