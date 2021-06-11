Megan Thee Stallion has brought us another summer banger, to make up for the fact that we were all cooped up for “WAP.” Her new single, “Thot Shit,” dropped at midnight EST on June 11, joining Lorde, Doja Cat, Vincint, and others to vie for song of the summer. And it’s looking to be thee summer, too. As folks emerge from their homes for the first time in 14 months, people are probably looking to get slutty. Chelsea Handler thinks so, sexual health experts think so, and the gay shrooming cicadas think so too. And Megan has provided a bop to fit all those quadrants.

In the video, Megan is an unnamed conservative Senator’s worst nightmare. Or, a couple of worst nightmares. After the senator trolls the YouTube comments for one of Tina Snow’s videos, he pursued across town by hallucinatory thotties who make his life a living hell. PS: LA residents may recognize the dear departed 101 Coffee Shop as the diner where the girls bully the senator. Vince Vaughn got up on those same tables in Swingers!