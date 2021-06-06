Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome a Baby Daughter, Lilibet Diana

Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s a girl! We knew that already, because they said so on Oprah, but still! Today, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, officially announced that they have welcomed their second child to the world. Named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the baby was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at a hospital near their home in Santa Barbara, California. In an official statement posted to Archewell, it’s explained that they named Lili in honor of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname is Lilibet, as anyone who watches The Crown already knows. And of course, her middle name, Diana, is a tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. In a message of thanks, Harry and Elizabeth wrote of Baby Lili, “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.” No official statement on the baby has been released yet by two-year-old big brother, Archie.