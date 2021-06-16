Chris Harrison, who was recently given an exit limo full of cash from the Bachelor franchise after nearly two decades of host duties, didn’t get rosy treatment from some of his ABC colleagues during his attempted apology tour. A new THR feature reports that Michael Strahan ended up aiding Harrison’s departure from Bachelor Nation, which came after Harrison excused historical racism and defended the racist past behavior of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. THR reports that after Harrison’s March interview with Strahan on Good Morning America, which aimed to rehabilitate Harrison’s goodwill with fans after the controversy, Strahan was “unhappy with the substance of the interview.” This unhappiness was noticeably reflected on air: After the duo’s pretaped interview ran, Strahan remarked to his GMA co-hosts that “it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response” from Harrison, who repeatedly stated that he had no intention of leaving the franchise. “That interview was the nail in the coffin” for Harrison’s return, sources told THR. Harrison has since been replaced by several temporary co-hosts, including … Joe Dirt?
Michael Strahan Reportedly Contributed to Chris Harrison’s Bachelor Ouster
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images