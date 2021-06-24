happy pride!

We’d Come Out to Miley Cyrus’s Cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’

By

It’s Pride Month, which means we are all super gay and there’s nothing you can do about it. And, in further super-gay news, ahead of her Stand by You special — streaming exclusively on Peacock June 25 — none other than Miss Miley Cyrus has released yet another gift for the LGBTQ+ community, in the form of an extravagant performance clip from the concert event: a cover of the one and only Cher’s “Believe,” duh. We’ve long known Cyrus to be the queen of covers — yet this offering is one that, let’s be fair, definitely threw the first brick. The singer was joined on the glitzy stage by a troupe of dancing drag queens, including Drag Race alum and All Stars 6 contestant Kylie Sonique Love. Aside from mastering the legendary chorus with her own pop-rock twist, Miley also prereleased a teaser to Twitter on June 23 covering ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” featuring a cameo by country-pop queen Maren Morris. If these covers don’t scream gay rights, then I’m straight. Watch Miley sing “Believe” above. It’s sickening!

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
We’d Come Out to Miley Cyrus’s Cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’