Oh Lord, someone is getting screamed at by Tom Cruise right now, aren’t they? According to Deadline, the United Kingdom-based production of Mission: Impossible 7 will shut down for almost two weeks after a member of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19. “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a spokesperson for Paramount told the outlet Thursday. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Back in December, the Sun published audio of franchise star Tom Cruise allegedly losing his shit on members of the film’s production for reportedly violating COVID-19 safety protocols on-set. “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” he can be heard yelling. “I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Shooting in Italy, Norway, and London since July, M:I 7 was already put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic in February of last year, as Italy went into lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, in addition to being delayed by a fire sparked by a motorcycle stunt gone wrong in August. At this rate, Tom Cruise’s larynx is going to be the new Tom Cruise’s ankle.