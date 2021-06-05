Snooki Will Host MTV’s Ridiculousness Spinoff, Messyness

Snooks Photo: Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Because MTV doesn’t have enough Ridiculousness on its programming lineup already, the former music network is launching a spinoff called Messyness, hosted by none other than the network’s crowning achievement, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Deadline reported on Friday that like the original, “Messyness is a comedy-clip series that indulges in the most debaucherous clips found on the internet,” but that it will have a special focus on videos from partying and nightlife. Snooki’s perfect for the job, as she’s known a mess or two in her day, and her panel will include Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon, and comedian Teddy Ray. It’s already filming, and will premiere later this year, joining Ridiculous and its other spinoff, Deliciousness. Seriously, it’ll be right at home:

Here's MTV schedule for the week of 04/26/2021



Ridiculousness + Deliciousness airing 269 times this week#MTVSchedule2021 #week17 pic.twitter.com/tnXslDtcCG — MTV Schedule (@MTVSchedule) April 27, 2021