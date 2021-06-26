NBC Cancels Good Girls, Ending Their Reign of Crime

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

To paraphrase philosopher Nelly Furtado: Flames to dust, lovers to friends. Why must all Good Girls come to an end? After a four-season law-bending bender beginning in 2018, NBC is canceling the primetime-crime drama starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman. The show will officially come to an end after NBC airs this season’s five remaining episodes between now and July. According to Deadline, the show had been a high performer on Netflix, and there had been talks of the show moving to the streaming platform if it was canceled on Netflix. However, these plans “did not pan out.” This high profile NBC cancellation comes after the network canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Manifest earlier this month. NBC shows are like birds, they only fly away.