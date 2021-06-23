Jerry and his muse. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

What’s the deal with movies? Seems like Hollywood will adapt any bankable IP it can get its grubby mitts on these days, be it a book, a TV series, or a highly processed foodstuff. Or, in this case, a stand-up bit about a highly processed foodstuff. Deadline reports that Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct, and co-produce Unfrosted, a comedy film about the invention of the Pop-Tart. He’s already co-written the script, which is based on a riff from a recent stand-up routine that isn’t exactly a joke, per se, but is more of a short ramble about how Pop-Tarts made him happy as a child. (The Corn Pop vibes are deafening.) Netflix won the rights to the project and has committed to starting production next year.

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” Seinfeld told Deadline. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.” Regardless of the subject matter, which sounds as thin as the delectable breakfast pastries, we’re thrilled that we get to see Seinfeld star in a movie. Not since he voiced Barry B. Benson in Bee Movie have we had the pleasure. We hope the movie starts with voiceover saying, “According to all known laws of gastronomy, there is no way that a tart should be able to pop.”