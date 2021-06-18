Devi Studies AP Boy Theory in the Never Have I Ever Season Two Trailer

Dear gods, it’s Devi again. And she needs your help quick. In the trailer for Never Have I Ever’s second season, our smart and horny high-school gal (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is still trying to determine who should come out on top of her love triangle, but those cuties Ben Gross and Paxton Hall-Yoshida are both messing with her heart. Not even a pros and cons board can help! We guess she’ll just need to secretly have two boyfriends until she can figure stuff out. Meanwhile, an “Indian girl who’s prettier and cooler” jeopardizes Devi’s status at school, and, oh yeah, those college applications aren’t going to write themselves. Don’t remind her! Ugh! “My mom doesn’t tell me how I get to live my life,” she declares in the trailer. “Megan Thee Stallion does.” The new season will premiere on Netflix on July 15.

