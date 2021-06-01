Don’t have Paramount+ yet? You can sign up here.
This Month’s Highlight
iCarly
Well, in the streaming age, a new streaming service typically means a revival or reboot of a beloved show is right around the corner. You’ve got your Gossip Girls, your Saved by the Bells, your High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — and for Paramount+, it’s surprisingly iCarly, the wacky Nickelodeon show about three friends doing a web series. In the iCarly revival, it’s been more than 10 years and Carly, Spencer, and Freddie are all grown up trying to rekindle their old web series for the new iPhones and ring lights generation. Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett join the cast as well with Mosley as Harper, Carly’s best friend and Triplett as Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent. And if the trailer is any indication, this revival seems just as weird and fun as the original series. Good! Give us Spencer as a baby getting smashed in the face with whipped cream! iCarly will kick off with three episodes on June 17.
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — June 2021
Available June 2
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 2
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 12
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying First and Second Rounds
Available June 3
Why Women Kill: Season 2 (Paramount+ Original)
Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA (Paramount+ Original)
The Challenge: All Stars Reunion Show (Paramount+ Original)
Concacaf Men’s Nations League Finals featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico Men’s National Team
Available June 10
Infinite (Paramount+ Original)
Available June 12
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
Available June 16
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Available June 17
iCarly (Paramount+ Original)
Available June 19
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
WNBA regular season competition
Available June 20
Evil: Season 2 (Paramount+ Original)
Available June 24
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 (Paramount+ Original)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked! (Paramount+ Original)
The Good Fight: Season 5 (Paramount+ Original)
Available June 25
Daytime Emmy Awards
Available June 26
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)
WNBA regular season competition
Available June 30
Science Saves the Day: Season 1
Show-Me-Bot: Season 1
The Noggins: Season 1
Word Play: Season 1
More From This Series
- iCarly Is All Grown Up in the Reboot’s First Trailer
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6’s Definition of ‘All-star’ Is a Broad One
- The Tony Awards Will Finally Happen on September 26, on CBS and Paramount+