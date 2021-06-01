Wake up the members of (iCarly) nation. Photo: Paramount+

Don’t have Paramount+ yet? You can sign up here.

This Month’s Highlight

iCarly

Well, in the streaming age, a new streaming service typically means a revival or reboot of a beloved show is right around the corner. You’ve got your Gossip Girls, your Saved by the Bells, your High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — and for Paramount+, it’s surprisingly iCarly, the wacky Nickelodeon show about three friends doing a web series. In the iCarly revival, it’s been more than 10 years and Carly, Spencer, and Freddie are all grown up trying to rekindle their old web series for the new iPhones and ring lights generation. Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett join the cast as well with Mosley as Harper, Carly’s best friend and Triplett as Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent. And if the trailer is any indication, this revival seems just as weird and fun as the original series. Good! Give us Spencer as a baby getting smashed in the face with whipped cream! iCarly will kick off with three episodes on June 17.

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — June 2021

Available June 2

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 2

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 12

﻿Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying First and Second Rounds

Available June 3

Why Women Kill: Season 2 (Paramount+ Original)

Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA (Paramount+ Original)

The Challenge: All Stars Reunion Show (Paramount+ Original)

Concacaf Men’s Nations League Finals featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico Men’s National Team

Available June 10

Infinite (Paramount+ Original)

Available June 12

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)

Available June 16

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Available June 17

iCarly (Paramount+ Original)

Available June 19

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)

WNBA regular season competition

Available June 20

Evil: Season 2 (Paramount+ Original)

Available June 24

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 (Paramount+ Original)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked! (Paramount+ Original)

The Good Fight: Season 5 (Paramount+ Original)

Available June 25

Daytime Emmy Awards

Available June 26

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX)

WNBA regular season competition

Available June 30

Science Saves the Day: Season 1

Show-Me-Bot: Season 1

The Noggins: Season 1

Word Play: Season 1