Nick Cannon One Ups Your Father’s Day With Fourth Baby In Less Than a Year

Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Whether you’re posting photos of your hot dad, or having others post hot photos of yourself, chances are your Father’s Day was still less eventful than Nick Cannon’s this year. According to People, model Alyssa Scott shared a photo to her Instagram Stories Sunday confirming she and the Masked Singer host are expecting. “Celebrating you today,” Scott wrote over an image of a shirtless Cannon cradling her bump, which, based on a previous deleted post, reportedly houses baby Zen S. Cannon. The news comes six days after Cannon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Zion and Zilly joined Cannon’s nine-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, as well as three-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell. Bell and the Wild ‘N Out host also welcomed daughter Powerful Queen back in December of 2020. When he arrives, Zen will bring the Cannon crew up to a lucky number seven, but, who knows? It’s only June. The year, and maybe Nick Cannon’s family planning, is just getting started.