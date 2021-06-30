Nicolas Cage Will Tackle His Greatest Role: Nicolas Cage

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Film Independent

As an actor, what do you do when your star persona has begun to overshadow your on-screen work? Monetize it, of course! Nicolas Cage will soon star in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film about how weird it is to be Nicolas Cage. Remember those photos of Cage in the hot pink leather jacket? This is what that fit was for! The Hollywood Reporter says the film will debut April 22, 2022. Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself, cash-strapped and bored with acting. He takes a $1 million appearance fee to go to a “dangerous superfan,” which somehow morphs into him becoming a CIA operative and using all his “nouveau shamanic” acting skills to save the world. The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, Neil Patrick Harris (no stranger to filmic self-mythologizing), and Tiffany Haddish. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by Ghosted creator Tom Gormican off a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten.