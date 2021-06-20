Photo: ABC

While many viewers loved Chloe Bailey’s recent rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” which she performed as a part of ABC’s Together We Triumph — A Soul of a Nation Special celebrating Juneteeth, which became a federal holiday this week, some felt the Chloe x Halle singer’s set was simply too sexy for the track. Count Nina Simone’s granddaughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, officially in the former camp, seeing as how she took to Twitter this weekend to remind everyone that being a legendary musician does not mean Nina Simone wouldn’t appreciate a sultry take on a classic. In fact, that’s sort of the entire point of the song.

“Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song ‘Feeling Good,’” Kelly tweeted. “But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it.” She added, “Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhfuckin badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself.”

On Saturday, Bailey gushed over the praise, tweeting, “your grandmother!! what a legacy!!! i will forever x always love Ms. Simone.” Replied Kelly, “It’s funny how full circle things are. You and Halle have been inspiring me for years now. You are also legacy in the making!!”