Meet Steven Soderbergh’s Criminal Cast in New ﻿No Sudden Move Trailer

If you’re gonna make a movie about thieves, naturally you hire a bunch of… scene-stealers. In the new No Sudden Move trailer, Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro join a group of small-time criminals hired to “babysit” a man’s family while he picks up a document. Set in 1950s Detroit, the Steven Soderbergh film follows the masked and armed babysitters as they eventually realize that the heist was a setup. A brooding Jon Hamm is among the pursuers determined to catch them. Shots are fired, money is stacked, and punches are thrown (though David Harbour gives plenty of warning before landing a hit). Other roles, including characters played by Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, and Julia Fox, were previewed in an earlier character trailer. The crime drama will premiere as the Tribeca Film Festival’s Centerpiece Gala selection on June 18. Cast members are set to appear at the outdoor event, but for anyone who can’t make it, No Sudden Move will debut July 1 on HBO Max.