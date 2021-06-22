Have you heard? The New York City mayoral primary is here, and this year, it’s more confusing than ever. For the first time, the election will be determined by ranked-choice voting, with everyone able to list up to five candidates. In case you haven’t quite made up your mind, here’s a Vulture-centric voting guide. Just as we did five years ago, we’ve taken a peek inside the minds of television’s most famous New Yorkers to see who they’re ranking No. 1. As always, there are only two rules for inclusion: They must conceivably be alive in 2021, and they have to live in New York City. (Which means that despite how much I’d love to guess how everyone from The Sopranos is voting, Paulie Walnuts & Co. are out.)
Friends
Ross: Kathryn Garcia
Rachel: Maya Wiley
Chandler: Maya Wiley
Monica: Eric Adams (secretly)
Joey: Andrew Yang
Phoebe: Paperboy Love Prince
Succession
Logan: Curtis Sliwa
Kendall: Andrew Yang
Roman: Andrew Yang
Siobhan: Kathryn Garcia
Cousin Greg: Andrew Yang
Tom: Scott Stringer
Gerri: Ray McGuire
Sex and the City
Carrie: Maya Wiley
Miranda: Shaun Donovan
Charlotte: Andrew Yang
Samantha: “Mister Mayor, is that a gun in your pocket or are you happy to see me?”
Billions
Axe: Andrew Yang
Chuck: Kathryn Garcia
Wendy: Kathryn Garcia
Taylor: Dianne Morales
Girls
Hannah: Maya Wiley
Marnie: Kathryn Garcia
Jessa: Dianne Morales
Shoshanna: Andrew Yang
Ray: Kathryn Garcia
Adam: Andrew Yang
30 Rock
Liz: Maya Wiley
Jack: Ray McGuire
Tracy: Don Shonovan, that nice man he met at the Y
Jenna: Andrew Yang promised to make Jackie Jormp-Jomp big on TikTok
Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime
Captain Olivia Benson: Kathryn Garcia
Detective Elliot Stabler: Eric Adams
Sergeant Fin Tutuola: Eric Adams
Detective Amanda Rollins: Eric Adams
ADA Dominick Carisi Jr.: Eric Adams
Gossip Girl (Original Series)
Serena: Andrew Yang
Blair: Kathryn Garcia
Dan: Dianne Morales
Nate: Ray McGuire
Chuck: Scott Stringer
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Detective Jake Peralta: Andrew Yang
Detective Rosa Diaz: Eric Adams
Detective Amy Santiago: Kathryn Garcia
Sergeant Terry Jeffords: Eric Adams
Detective Charles Boyle: Eric Adams
Gina Linetti: Eric Adams
Captain Ray Holt: Eric Adams
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mrs. Maisel: Maya Wiley
Everyone else: Dead
Younger
Liza: Maya Wiley, though she empathizes with Eric Adams’s address controversy.
Kelsey: Maya Wiley
Maggie: Eric Adams
Diana: Kathryn Garcia
Josh: Dianne Morales
Charles: Ray McGuire
The Undoing
Grace: Maya Wiley
Jonathan: Scott Stringer
Detective Joe Mendoza: Eric Adams
Donald Sutherland’s character: Andrew Yang
Fernando: Dianne Morales
What We Do in the Shadows
Nandor the Relentless: Kathryn Garcia
Laszlo: Scott Stringer
Nadja: Maya Wiley
Guillermo: Kathryn Garcia
Colin Robinson: Actually more interested in the District 51 City Council race. Would you like to hear his top 5?
High Fidelity
Rob: Maya Wiley
Clyde: Andrew Yang
Cherise: Dianne Morales
Simon: Maya Wiley
Broad City
Abbi: Maya Wiley
Ilana: Paperboy Love Prince
Blue Bloods
Commissioner Frank Reagan: Eric Adams
Detective Danny Reagan: Eric Adams
ADA Erin Reagan: Eric Adams
Sergeant Jamie Reagan: Eric Adams
Search Party
Dory: Maya Wiley
Drew: Maya Wiley
Elliott: Maya Wiley
Portia: Maya Wiley
Betty
Janay: Maya Wiley
Honeybear: Maya Wiley
Kirt: Paperboy Love Prince
Camille: Maya Wiley
Indigo: Ray McGuire
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Kimmy: Definitely not the Veiled Prophet. Who told you that?
Titus: Andrew Yang
Jacqueline: Ray McGuire
Lillian: Curtis Sliwa, her ex
Empire
Cookie: Eric Adams
Lucious: Eric Adams
Andre: Ray McGuire
Hakeem: Andrew Yang
Jamal: Dianne Morales
Felicity
Felicity: Kathryn Garcia
Ben: Andrew Yang
Noel: Maya Wiley
Sports Night
Dan: Kathryn Garcia
Casey: Andrew Yang
Dana: Kathryn Garcia
Isaac: Ray McGuire
Jeremy: Maya Wiley
Natalie: Maya Wiley
NewsRadio
Dave: Kathryn Garcia
Lisa: Kathryn Garcia
Jimmy James: Writing in Trump
Matthew: Andrew Yang
Beth: Scott Stringer
Joe: Andrew Yang
Catherine: Eric Adams
Living Single
Khadijah: Maya Wiley
Synclaire: Dianne Morales
Max: Ray McGuire
Kyle: Ray McGuire
Obie: Eric Adams
Régine: Andrew Yang
The Nanny
Fran: Andrew Yang
Seinfeld
Jerry: Forgot to vote
Elaine: Forgot to vote
George: Forgot to vote
Kramer: Forgets to vote but somehow winds up running the Sanitation Department.