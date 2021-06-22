Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images, Shutterstock, HBO and NBC

Have you heard? The New York City mayoral primary is here, and this year, it’s more confusing than ever. For the first time, the election will be determined by ranked-choice voting, with everyone able to list up to five candidates. In case you haven’t quite made up your mind, here’s a Vulture-centric voting guide. Just as we did five years ago, we’ve taken a peek inside the minds of television’s most famous New Yorkers to see who they’re ranking No. 1. As always, there are only two rules for inclusion: They must conceivably be alive in 2021, and they have to live in New York City. (Which means that despite how much I’d love to guess how everyone from The Sopranos is voting, Paulie Walnuts & Co. are out.)

Friends

Ross: Kathryn Garcia

Rachel: Maya Wiley

Chandler: Maya Wiley

Monica: Eric Adams (secretly)

Joey: Andrew Yang

Phoebe: Paperboy Love Prince

Succession

Logan: Curtis Sliwa

Kendall: Andrew Yang

Roman: Andrew Yang

Siobhan: Kathryn Garcia

Cousin Greg: Andrew Yang

Tom: Scott Stringer

Gerri: Ray McGuire

Sex and the City

Carrie: Maya Wiley

Miranda: Shaun Donovan

Charlotte: Andrew Yang

Samantha: “Mister Mayor, is that a gun in your pocket or are you happy to see me?”

Billions

Axe: Andrew Yang

Chuck: Kathryn Garcia

Wendy: Kathryn Garcia

Taylor: Dianne Morales

Girls

Hannah: Maya Wiley

Marnie: Kathryn Garcia

Jessa: Dianne Morales

Shoshanna: Andrew Yang

Ray: Kathryn Garcia

Adam: Andrew Yang

30 Rock

Liz: Maya Wiley

Jack: Ray McGuire

Tracy: Don Shonovan, that nice man he met at the Y

Jenna: Andrew Yang promised to make Jackie Jormp-Jomp big on TikTok

Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime

Captain Olivia Benson: Kathryn Garcia

Detective Elliot Stabler: Eric Adams

Sergeant Fin Tutuola: Eric Adams

Detective Amanda Rollins: Eric Adams

ADA Dominick Carisi Jr.: Eric Adams

Gossip Girl (Original Series)

Serena: Andrew Yang

Blair: Kathryn Garcia

Dan: Dianne Morales

Nate: Ray McGuire

Chuck: Scott Stringer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Detective Jake Peralta: Andrew Yang

Detective Rosa Diaz: Eric Adams

Detective Amy Santiago: Kathryn Garcia

Sergeant Terry Jeffords: Eric Adams

Detective Charles Boyle: Eric Adams

Gina Linetti: Eric Adams

Captain Ray Holt: Eric Adams

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mrs. Maisel: Maya Wiley

Everyone else: Dead

Younger

Liza: Maya Wiley, though she empathizes with Eric Adams’s address controversy.

Kelsey: Maya Wiley

Maggie: Eric Adams

Diana: Kathryn Garcia

Josh: Dianne Morales

Charles: Ray McGuire

The Undoing

Grace: Maya Wiley

Jonathan: Scott Stringer

Detective Joe Mendoza: Eric Adams

Donald Sutherland’s character: Andrew Yang

Fernando: Dianne Morales

What We Do in the Shadows

Nandor the Relentless: Kathryn Garcia

Laszlo: Scott Stringer

Nadja: Maya Wiley

Guillermo: Kathryn Garcia

Colin Robinson: Actually more interested in the District 51 City Council race. Would you like to hear his top 5?

High Fidelity

Rob: Maya Wiley

Clyde: Andrew Yang

Cherise: Dianne Morales

Simon: Maya Wiley

Broad City

Abbi: Maya Wiley

Ilana: Paperboy Love Prince

Blue Bloods

Commissioner Frank Reagan: Eric Adams

Detective Danny Reagan: Eric Adams

ADA Erin Reagan: Eric Adams

Sergeant Jamie Reagan: Eric Adams

Search Party

Dory: Maya Wiley

Drew: Maya Wiley

Elliott: Maya Wiley

Portia: Maya Wiley

Betty

Janay: Maya Wiley

Honeybear: Maya Wiley

Kirt: Paperboy Love Prince

Camille: Maya Wiley

Indigo: Ray McGuire

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Kimmy: Definitely not the Veiled Prophet. Who told you that?

Titus: Andrew Yang

Jacqueline: Ray McGuire

Lillian: Curtis Sliwa, her ex

Empire

Cookie: Eric Adams

Lucious: Eric Adams

Andre: Ray McGuire

Hakeem: Andrew Yang

Jamal: Dianne Morales

Felicity

Felicity: Kathryn Garcia

Ben: Andrew Yang

Noel: Maya Wiley

Sports Night

Dan: Kathryn Garcia

Casey: Andrew Yang

Dana: Kathryn Garcia

Isaac: Ray McGuire

Jeremy: Maya Wiley

Natalie: Maya Wiley

NewsRadio

Dave: Kathryn Garcia

Lisa: Kathryn Garcia

Jimmy James: Writing in Trump

Matthew: Andrew Yang

Beth: Scott Stringer

Joe: Andrew Yang

Catherine: Eric Adams

Living Single

Khadijah: Maya Wiley

Synclaire: Dianne Morales

Max: Ray McGuire

Kyle: Ray McGuire

Obie: Eric Adams

Régine: Andrew Yang

The Nanny

Fran: Andrew Yang

Seinfeld

Jerry: Forgot to vote

Elaine: Forgot to vote

George: Forgot to vote

Kramer: Forgets to vote but somehow winds up running the Sanitation Department.