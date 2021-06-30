the videodome

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Prom Will Make You Kind of, Sort of Nostalgic for High School

By

Damn, it’s far from brutal in Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Prom concert film, which seems like a genuinely nice time for all of the teens? Honestly, we haven’t been this envious about youth culture since the She’s All That prom dance-off. Continuing her complete and utter dominance of the year 2021, Rodrigo repurposed her SOUR songs into a visual journey through every high-schooler’s rite of passage: Drinking punch in an auditorium with a date you’ll dump by the end of the summer. “deja vu” becomes a trippy limousine ballad; “drivers license” proves too sad even for the slow-dancers; and “good 4 u” gets the full marching-band treatment on a football field. All that’s missing is the chaperone who confiscates a flask of vanilla vodka.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Prom Will Make You Miss High School