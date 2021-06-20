Photo: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Whether you think Sour is the best album you’ve heard in forever, think it’s abominable that anyone over the age of 20 even has an opinion on Sour, or think absolutely nothing at all, just letting the cool breeze of pop music blow across your totally smooth, chicken cutlet of a brain, it’s hard to deny 2021 has been Olivia Rodrigo’s year. Oh, not because everyone loved her first studio album, but because she has finally graduated high school. Yes, we know, we know. Just sit down in your rocking chair, brush your incredibly long, white beard, and let that feeling of oldness wash right over you.

On Saturday, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star posted several snapshots to Instagram featuring her cap and gown. Declares the “brutal” singer, “Bye high school!!!!!!!,” alongside a photo of a car with the message “Just Graditated!” soaped onto the back window.

Rodrigo’s celebration comes almost exactly one month after Sour debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart and broke Spotify’s opening-week record for a female artist, following the release of its singles “deja vu,” “good 4 u,” and “drivers license.” Too bad for Rodrigo’s artist output that college life, especially dating in college, is notoriously easygoing and uncomplicated. We’re kidding, of course. See you in 2022, Olivia!