In a development sure to have cinephiles from 2007 crowing, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that it is revamping the Oscars’ Best Original Score category to include films with a significant chunk of non-original music. Previously, original scores needed to comprise no less than 60 percent of the total music in the film, a ruling that kept out critically acclaimed scores from There Will Be Blood, Beasts of the Southern Wild, and Birdman, among others, from competing in the past. (Just this year, the scores for Judas and the Black Messiah, One Night in Miami, Sound of Metal, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday were ineligible.) But no more! The Academy has set the new threshold at 35 percent starting with the 2022 ceremony, thus allowing composers to use, say, excerpts from Jonny Greenwood’s “Popcorn Superhet Receiver” while still being able to compete for the Original Score trophy. In related news, Donald Rumsfeld has died.