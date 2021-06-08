Madelyn Cline Joins the Already-Packed Silverware Drawer That Is Knives Out 2

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Whodunit? More like who didn’t do it? Director Rian Johnson has been shoving a new suspect into the line-up practically every week this spring. We’re guessing the sequel to Knives Out must take place on a cruise ship or in a hotel, or else all these potential murderers are going to have to take shifts. According to Deadline, Madelyn Cline, star of Netflix’s Outer Banks, is just the latest somebody to risk becoming a dead body, by joining the director’s forthcoming Knives Out 2.

While we have yet to sniff out any clues regarding the plot of the movie so far, we do know it is set to film in Greece this summer and will feature returning lead Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Oh, and it also stars Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and Edward Norton, just to name a few new cast members. As reported back in march, Netflix reportedly paid over $400 million for two Knives Out sequels, and Rian Johnson seems prepared to leave it all on the screen, in his cast’s salaries. With this sheer volume of actors, maybe Knives Out 2 takes place in a packed soccer stadium? How about at the Tokyo Olympics?