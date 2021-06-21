Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Shutterstock and Getty Images

Pete Davidson is once again linked to a woman out of his league, but at least this time it’s only pretend. Davidson and Kaley Cuoco will reportedly be starring in a new romantic comedy directed by Alex Lehmann, Meet Cute. The deal has not yet closed, according to Deadline. The film is reportedly a “wildly inventive deconstruction” of the genre, “built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?” You mean, what if you could afford couples’ therapy? Is that what you’re asking?

Cuoco plays Sheila and Davidson will play Gary. The script was written by Noga Pnueli. Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, and Rachel Reznick of Weed Road Pictures will produce with Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon of Convergent Media. Don’t need to remind you, avid Vulture reader, that Cuoco developed, executive-produced, and starred in the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, which was renewed for a second season. She’s currently slated to star in a Doris Day biopic. Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson most recently crawled moved out of his mom’s basement and into the new Suicide Squad, but, to his credit, it was a very nice basement.